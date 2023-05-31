Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+200). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.7%).

Atlanta has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

In the 55 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-21-3).

The Braves have collected a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 17-9 9-8 23-15 22-18 10-5

