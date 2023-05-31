Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+200). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -250 +200 9 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Braves Recent Betting Performance

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

  • The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.7%).
  • Atlanta has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).
  • The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.
  • In the 55 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-21-3).
  • The Braves have collected a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
15-14 17-9 9-8 23-15 22-18 10-5

