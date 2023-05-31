Braves vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Brent Rooker will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+200). Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|9
|-120
|+100
|-2.5
|+105
|-130
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Athletics Player Props
|Braves vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Athletics
|Braves vs Athletics Odds
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 27 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.7%).
- Atlanta has a record of 8-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.
- In the 55 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-21-3).
- The Braves have collected a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|17-9
|9-8
|23-15
|22-18
|10-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.