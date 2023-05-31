Wednesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Atlanta Braves (32-23) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (12-45) at 3:37 PM (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and James Kaprielian (0-5) for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 27, or 58.7%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 278.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Braves Schedule