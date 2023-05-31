Braves vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Atlanta Braves (32-23) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (12-45) at 3:37 PM (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and James Kaprielian (0-5) for the Athletics.
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Braves are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 27, or 58.7%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 278.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
