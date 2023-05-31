Wednesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Atlanta Braves (32-23) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (12-45) at 3:37 PM (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and James Kaprielian (0-5) for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
  • Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Braves are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 27, or 58.7%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Atlanta has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 278.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
May 27 Phillies L 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
May 28 Phillies W 11-4 Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
May 29 @ Athletics L 7-2 Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
May 30 @ Athletics L 2-1 Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
June 3 @ Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
June 4 @ Diamondbacks - Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
June 6 Mets - Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
June 7 Mets - Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer

