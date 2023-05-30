Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Athletics.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (46.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 33 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.78).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.
