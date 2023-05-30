Rhyne Howard takes the Atlanta Dream (1-2) into a matchup with the Chicago Sky (3-1) after scoring 23 points in a 90-87 loss to the Fever. It's on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: Twitter, The U, BSSE, and MARQ

Dream vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Dream 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Dream vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta was 11-14-0 last year.

There were 12 Atlanta games (out of 25) that hit the over last year.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream were the second-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (78.5 per game) and fifth in points allowed (81.5) last year.

Atlanta was the third-best team in the league in rebounds per game (35.4) and ranked sixth in rebounds allowed (33.9) last year.

Last season, the Dream were worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1).

Beyond the arc, the Dream were sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last year. They were fourth in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Defensively, the Dream were eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last year. They were eighth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.8%.

Atlanta attempted 31.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 68.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.3% of Atlanta's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

