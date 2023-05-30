The Atlanta Braves (32-22) and Oakland Athletics (11-45) will look for continued power from sluggers on a hot streak when the teams square off on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Matt Olson is currently on a two-game homer streak for the Braves, and Ryan Noda has also homered in two consecutive games for the Athletics.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.01 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.70 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 2.01 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Sears is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Sears will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

