You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Esteury Ruiz and others on the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) for his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.01 ERA ranks third, 1.166 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 30 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashing .327/.408/.561 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 48 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .238/.362/.550 so far this season.

Olson has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Phillies May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, nine walks and 23 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .274/.339/.358 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros May. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has collected 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .261/.367/.509 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

