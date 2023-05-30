Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (32-22) on Tuesday, May 30, when they battle Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (11-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +185 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.01 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 27, or 60%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 11 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

