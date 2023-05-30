How to Watch the Braves vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Ryan Noda on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Athletics Player Props
|Braves vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Athletics Prediction
|Braves vs Athletics Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (277 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves' .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Elder is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Elder is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.