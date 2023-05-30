The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Ryan Noda on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Atlanta's .464 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves rank eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (277 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves' .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Elder is looking to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Elder is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco

