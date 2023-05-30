Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (32-22) versus the Oakland Athletics (11-45) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

Atlanta is 8-2 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 277 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Braves Schedule