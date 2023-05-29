Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is eighth in slugging.

Murphy will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 44), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this season (38.6%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 19 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

