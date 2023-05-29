Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .290 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is eighth in slugging.
- Murphy will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 59.1% of his 44 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 44), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (38.6%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (52.6%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (42.1%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 29-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP, putting together a 7-6 record.
