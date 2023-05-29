How to Watch the Braves vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves head into the first of a three-game series against Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second-best in MLB play with 89 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .260 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (275 total runs).
- The Braves are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.280).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|JP Sears
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
