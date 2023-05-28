The Atlanta Dream (1-1) face the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports

Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Fever

Last year, the 78.5 points per game Atlanta put up were 10.6 fewer points than Indiana allowed (89.1).

The Dream had a 5-3 record last season when putting up more than 89.1 points.

Last season, Atlanta had a 42% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.399999999999999% lower than the 47.4% of shots Indiana's opponents hit.

In games the Dream shot higher than 47.4% from the field, they went 6-1 overall.

Atlanta's 35.2% three-point shooting percentage last season was only 1.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Indiana shot from beyond the arc (33.9%).

The Dream had an 11-9 record when the team made more than 33.9% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Indiana rebounded at a similar clip last season (35.4 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).

Dream Injuries