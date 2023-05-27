Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 27
Jayson Tatum will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.1
|28.9
|Rebounds
|10.5
|8.8
|10.9
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.6
|PRA
|46.5
|43.5
|45.4
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|39.8
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.7
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.
- He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per contest.
- Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|41
|21
|8
|11
|1
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|42
|33
|11
|7
|4
|2
|1
|5/21/2023
|33
|14
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
