The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Cameron Davis is currently in 22nd place with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on Cameron Davis at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Davis Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Davis has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five events, Davis has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five appearances, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Davis will try to make the cut for the fifth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 23 -6 265 0 18 1 6 $3.7M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Davis has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 25th.

Davis made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Davis finished 22nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Davis has played in the past year has been 104 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Davis' Last Time Out

Davis was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was strong, putting him in the 90th percentile of the field.

Davis was better than 85% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Davis recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Davis recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Davis' nine birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship were more than the field average (4.5).

In that most recent outing, Davis' showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Davis ended the PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Davis finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Davis Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Davis' performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.