Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (31-20) and the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27) facing off at Truist Park (on May 27) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (5-4, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 26 out of the 42 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 22-10, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 263 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

