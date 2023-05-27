The Charles Schwab Challenge is underway, and Ben Griffin is currently in seventh place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Ben Griffin at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 11 rounds.

Griffin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -8 263 0 16 2 3 $1.9M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Griffin finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Colonial Country Club measures 7,209 yards for this tournament, 88 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,297).

The courses that Griffin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,254 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

His 4.38-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

Griffin shot better than 65% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.96.

Griffin carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Griffin did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Griffin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

In that last tournament, Griffin's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Griffin ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +7500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.