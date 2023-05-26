Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on May 26, 2023
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others in the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies matchup at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .332/.419/.577 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 44 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .235/.363/.524 slash line on the year.
- Olson has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has eight doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 37 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.324/.409 on the season.
- Bohm will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.