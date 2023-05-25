Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .579 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on May 25 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .234.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 20th in slugging.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with multiple hits 11 times (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (26.5%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has driven in a run in 22 games this year (44.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30 of 49 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Nola (4-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
