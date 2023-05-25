Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has three doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .211.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
