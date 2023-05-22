The Minnesota Twins (25-22) and San Francisco Giants (22-24) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series defeat to the Angels, and the Giants a series win over the Marlins.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (3-0) for the Twins and John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants.

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs Brebbia - SF (2-0, 4.26 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (3-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 1.78, a 4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .956.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) pitches first for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins while surrendering one hit.

In his 21 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .214 against him. He has a 4.26 ERA and averages 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

