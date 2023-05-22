How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank second in MLB action with 77 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .462.
- The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (240 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.252).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- Morton is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Morton will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|-
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|-
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
