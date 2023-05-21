Peyton Stearns faces Katerina Siniakova to open play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her last tournament), she made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Sloane Stephens. Stearns' odds are +25000 to win this event at Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Stearns at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stearns' Next Match

In her opening match at the French Open, Stearns will meet Siniakova on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Stearns is currently listed at -225 to win her next match against Siniakova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Peyton Stearns Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +25000

Want to bet on Stearns? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Stearns Stats

Stearns last played on May 25, 2023, a 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 35-ranked Stephens in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Stearns is 11-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

In two tournaments on clay over the past year, Stearns has gone 6-2.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stearns has played 19 matches and 24.0 games per match.

In her eight matches on a clay surface over the past year, Stearns has averaged 23.0 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Stearns has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 43.5% on return.

On clay over the past year, Stearns has claimed 66.3% of her service games and 51.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.