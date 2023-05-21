Men's French Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The eight matches today in the French Open round of 32 include No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti competing against No. 13 Cameron Norrie.
French Open Info
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: June 2
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Who will win the French Open?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+135
|1st
|Novak Djokovic
|+210
|2nd
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|+550
|3rd
|Alexander Zverev
|+1200
|4th
|Casper Ruud
|+1400
|5th
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+1800
|6th
|Andrey Rublev
|+3300
|7th
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+5000
|8th
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+5000
|8th
|Borna Coric
|+5000
|8th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
|Round of 32
|5:00 AM ET
|Khachanov (-350)
|Kokkinakis (+260)
|Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev
|Round of 32
|6:10 AM ET
|Rublev (-350)
|Sonego (+240)
|Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner
|Round of 32
|8:45 AM ET
|Fognini (-155)
|Ofner (+120)
|Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|Round of 32
|8:50 AM ET
|Djokovic (-900)
|Davidovich Fokina (+525)
|Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie
|Round of 32
|10:05 AM ET
|Musetti (-200)
|Norrie (+155)
|Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Round of 32
|10:15 AM ET
|Tsitsipas (-1000)
|Schwartzman (+550)
|Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz
|Round of 32
|10:45 AM ET
|Hurkacz (-275)
|Varillas (+210)
|Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov
|Round of 32
|2:15 PM ET
|Alcaraz (-2500)
|Shapovalov (+950)
