The eight matches today in the French Open round of 32 include No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti competing against No. 13 Cameron Norrie.

French Open Info

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: June 2

June 2 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the French Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Carlos Alcaraz +135 1st Novak Djokovic +210 2nd Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +550 3rd Alexander Zverev +1200 4th Casper Ruud +1400 5th Stefanos Tsitsipas +1800 6th Andrey Rublev +3300 7th Tomas Martin Etcheverry +5000 8th Grigor Dimitrov +5000 8th Borna Coric +5000 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Karen Khachanov vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Khachanov (-350) Kokkinakis (+260) Lorenzo Sonego vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 32 6:10 AM ET Rublev (-350) Sonego (+240) Fabio Fognini vs. Sebastian Ofner Round of 32 8:45 AM ET Fognini (-155) Ofner (+120) Novak Djokovic vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Round of 32 8:50 AM ET Djokovic (-900) Davidovich Fokina (+525) Lorenzo Musetti vs. Cameron Norrie Round of 32 10:05 AM ET Musetti (-200) Norrie (+155) Diego Schwartzman vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 32 10:15 AM ET Tsitsipas (-1000) Schwartzman (+550) Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 32 10:45 AM ET Hurkacz (-275) Varillas (+210) Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov Round of 32 2:15 PM ET Alcaraz (-2500) Shapovalov (+950)

