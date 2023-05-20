After the second round of the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland is atop the leaderboard with a score of -5.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Hovland has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hovland has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Hovland will look to make the cut for the 19th time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -7 271 2 20 5 8 $5.8M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Hovland has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been 26th.

In his most recent four attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hovland won this tournament in 2023, the last time he entered it.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 94 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Hovland will take to the 7,394-yard course this week at Oak Hill Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,319 yards in the past year.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 51st percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 64th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hovland was better than 33% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hovland shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hovland carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Hovland's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that last competition, Hovland's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Hovland finished the Wells Fargo Championship recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Hovland carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +400

All statistics in this article reflect Hovland's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.