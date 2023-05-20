The field for the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club includes Shane Lowry. The tournament runs from May 18-21.

Looking to wager on Lowry at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Shane Lowry Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has shot below par eight times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Lowry has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Lowry has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Lowry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 31 -3 282 0 15 1 2 $2.1M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Lowry's past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 33rd.

Lowry has eight made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

Lowry finished 23rd when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this event.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

The average course Lowry has played i the last year (7,330 yards) is 64 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Lowry's Last Time Out

Lowry was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship placed him in the 64th percentile.

Lowry was better than only 7% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

Lowry carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Lowry recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Lowry's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average (5.0).

In that last outing, Lowry's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Lowry ended the Wells Fargo Championship without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lowry finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

