Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 108-103 win versus the Lakers, Jokic totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.5 Rebounds 14.5 11.8 14.5 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 52.5 46.1 58.6 PR 42.5 36.3 48 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 42 23 17 12 0 0 3 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.