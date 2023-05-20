Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored 71 points in 82 games (28 goals and 43 assists).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Sebastian Aho has racked up 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 6 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 2 at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 8 vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6 at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 69 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1

