Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will look to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Mariners have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-145). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-12).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Atlanta has a 19-6 record (winning 76% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Atlanta has played in 44 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-17-1).

The Braves have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-9 17-7 8-7 20-9 18-12 10-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.