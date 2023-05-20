Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 20
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|23.4
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|14.4
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.9
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|40.7
|PR
|37.5
|38.4
|37.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Davis is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.
- Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.
Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|41
|18
|14
|4
|1
|4
|1
|5/16/2023
|42
|40
|10
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12/16/2022
|17
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|37
|23
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|22
|14
|5
|0
|2
|3
