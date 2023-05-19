The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +105 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas has played 49 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has put together an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).

Dallas has gone 2-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+130) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+115) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-161)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 4 2.8

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 2.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.