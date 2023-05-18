In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bruce Brown or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.