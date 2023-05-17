Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|211.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|211
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Celtics (-8.5)
|210.5
|-360
|+300
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-115
|26.6
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|+100
|11.5
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Robert Williams III
|7.5
|+105
|8.0
