Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (26-16) on Wednesday, May 17, when they battle Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (26-16) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +130 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Braves have gone 14-6 (70%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Braves went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

