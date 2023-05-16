The Houston Astros (22-19) will look to Yordan Alvarez, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Chicago Cubs (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (3-1) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-0).

Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (3-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across eight games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Javier has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .214 batting average against him.

Steele is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Steele is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).

