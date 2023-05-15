Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) will visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (25-15) at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 15, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Braves (-140). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Cody Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Braves and Rangers game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Sean Murphy get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 33 times and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 18-6 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.