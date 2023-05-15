Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and projected starter Dane Dunning on Monday at Globe Life Field.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +115. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (21-12).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 18-6 (75%).

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 40 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-16-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 15-6 8-7 17-8 16-11 9-4

