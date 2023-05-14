Braves vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (25-14) at 1:37 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) versus the Braves and Collin McHugh (1-0).
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Braves Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 matchups.
- The Braves have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Atlanta is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (201 total runs).
- Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Martín Pérez
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.