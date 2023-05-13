Bryce Elder gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Rogers Centre against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.

The Braves' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 199 total runs this season.

The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .338.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.51 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' Elder (3-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller

