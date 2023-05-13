Braves vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's contest at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) taking on the Atlanta Braves (25-13) at 3:07 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74 ERA).
Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.
- The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.
- Atlanta has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves have pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dane Dunning
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Martín Pérez
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
