The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Warriors 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3)

Warriors (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Lakers have put together a 40-39-3 ATS record this season compared to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.

As a 3-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 13-10-1 against the spread compared to the 8-10 ATS record Golden State racks up as a 3-point underdog.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Golden State's games have (45 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .292 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (7-17).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 116.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are putting up 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

This season, the Lakers are making 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from downtown.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

Warriors Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Golden State is second-best in the league offensively (118.9 points scored per game) and ranked 21st on defense (117.1 points allowed).

With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the NBA.

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Golden State takes 52.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.5% of Golden State's buckets are 2-pointers, and 38.5% are 3-pointers.

