Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (25-12) into a matchup with Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET. Acuna is batting .347, second-best in the league, while Chapman ranks third at .338.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (4-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 15.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .162.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Strider has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.28, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents have a .197 batting average against him.

Bassitt has five quality starts this year.

Bassitt will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 41st in WHIP (1.200), and 49th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.