You can wager on player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and other players on the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Footprint Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-120) 8.5 (-133) 0.5 (-182)

Ayton's 18 points per game average is 5.5 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (8.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Thursday's assist over/under (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (-115) 5.5 (+105) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143)

Thursday's over/under for Devin Booker is 31.5. That's 3.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).

Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-167)

The 30.5-point prop total for Kevin Durant on Thursday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 29.1.

Durant averages 1.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Durant has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 13.5 (+100) 9.5 (-111) 1.5 (+130)

The 29.5-point over/under for Jokic on Thursday is 5.0 higher than his season scoring average.

Jokic has pulled down 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Suns vs. Nuggets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 4.5 (-149) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-118)

The 23.5 point total set for Jamal Murray on Thursday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).

Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.