The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
  • Phoenix has an average total of 225.2 in its matchups this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns have a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 31-8, a 79.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Suns have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 226.5 points.
  • Denver has a 228.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
  • The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.
  • Denver has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
  • Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns record 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).
  • Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

