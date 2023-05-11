Today's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the New York Yankees.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (15-21) host the New York Mets (18-19)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.305 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

Jonathan India (.305 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.239 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -199 +167 10

The Minnesota Twins (20-17) face the San Diego Padres (19-18)

The Padres will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.226 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.226 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.246 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

SD Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -120 +100 8

The Kansas City Royals (11-27) face the Chicago White Sox (13-25)

The White Sox will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.246 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

KC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -116 -103 9.5

The New York Yankees (21-17) play the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.258 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.310 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -126 +106 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-17) face the San Francisco Giants (16-20)

The Giants will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -137 +116 9

The Oakland Athletics (8-30) play host to the Texas Rangers (22-14)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.317 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.317 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.290 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

