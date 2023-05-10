Michael Harris II -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .208 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Harris II has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Harris II has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 11
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.97 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (49 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put together a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
