The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .278 with three homers.
  • In 66.7% of his 36 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 47.2% of his games this season, Olson has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 24 of 36 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (33.3%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Red Sox are sending Bello (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.