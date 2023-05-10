Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 10 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-115) in this decisive matchup against the Panthers (-105).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-105)

Panthers (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 50-21-11 overall and 11-12-23 in overtime matchups.

Toronto is 23-5-10 (56 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored two goals in 24 games this season (7-12-5 record, 19 points).

The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 in the 60 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 99 points).

In the 41 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 22-13-6.

In the 52 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 32-15-5 (69 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 21-10-7 (49 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 9-8-17 in matchups that have required OT this season.

In the 28 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 39 points.

This season the Panthers scored just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 65 times, earning 98 points from those matchups (46-13-6).

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in 37 games and picked up 48 points with a record of 22-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Panthers finished 19-11-3 in those contests (41 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

