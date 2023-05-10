Check out the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has four players listed, as the Knicks prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Monday when these two teams last met, the Heat defeated the Knicks 109-101. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 27 points. Jalen Brunson notched 32 points in the Knicks' loss.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has a 35-19 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, putting up 103.3 points a contest compared to the 116 they've averaged this year.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are posting 117 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.