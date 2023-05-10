Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .248.
- Rosario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
- In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello (1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
