The Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is a player to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the 76ers on Sunday, 116-115 in OT. Tatum scored 24 in a losing effort, while James Harden paced the winning squad with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24 18 6 1 4 1 Jaylen Brown 23 3 5 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 21 3 7 0 0 4

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden 42 8 9 4 1 6 Joel Embiid 34 13 4 1 0 0 Tyrese Maxey 14 8 1 2 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White is putting up 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is averaging team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is contributing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he averages 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.

Tobias Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with 2.7 treys per contest.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26 10.6 5.1 0.8 1.4 2.9 James Harden PHI 18.4 4.7 6.5 1.3 0.2 2.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 25.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 Joel Embiid PHI 13.9 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.6 0.2 Tyrese Maxey PHI 15.3 3.8 1.5 1.2 0.5 2.3 Marcus Smart BOS 16.3 4 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.3

